Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.80-$8.90 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $8.80-8.90 EPS.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TT traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $205.68. 217,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.28. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $139.07 and a 52 week high of $208.66.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.81.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,524,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,677 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after buying an additional 1,961,969 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after buying an additional 1,041,224 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,022,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,819,000 after acquiring an additional 622,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

