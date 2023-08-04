Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Acquires 175 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,673. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.78 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.74.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.069 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.