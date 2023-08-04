Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Buys 3,511 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,119,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 77,392 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 193,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 357,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after buying an additional 23,877 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $180,373.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 83,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHLS stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 448,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 2.05.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.94 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 37.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

