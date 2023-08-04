Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Buys 403 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,901 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 132.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 284,714 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $18,825,000 after buying an additional 162,417 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 30.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,155 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 26,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on STX. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.93. 461,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,463. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $83.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.71.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.80%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

