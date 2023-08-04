Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Sells 8,684 Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,684 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 104.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:TSI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,894. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

