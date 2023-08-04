Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Takes $293,000 Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,459 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,151,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,082,000 after buying an additional 358,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 44.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,321,000 after buying an additional 524,366 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,566,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,253,000 after buying an additional 361,083 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,020,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,301,000 after buying an additional 22,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

ORA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.88. The company had a trading volume of 77,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,747. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.74 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

