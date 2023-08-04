Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 47,361,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $42,629,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Newell Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after buying an additional 1,330,465 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 910,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 879,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,410,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,968,000 after purchasing an additional 869,557 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.86. The company had a trading volume of 397,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770,513. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -37.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

