Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $978,777,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $793,975,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,837,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,043,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $143,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RRX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.40.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RRX traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.80. The company had a trading volume of 18,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,557. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.12. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

