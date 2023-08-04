Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $7.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $877.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,024. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $860.27 and a 200-day moving average of $702.69. The stock has a market cap of $361.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

