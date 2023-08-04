Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises about 5.2% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $11,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 849.5% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,307,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327,295 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,123,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,061,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,118,000 after acquiring an additional 51,222 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,041,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,915,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.44. The stock had a trading volume of 202,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,034. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $44.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.14.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

