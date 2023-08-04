Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Has $923,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $248.35. 310,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,820. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.70. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $252.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

