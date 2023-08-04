Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,999 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,232 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.45. 1,934,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,416,461. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.32. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.