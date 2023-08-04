Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,173 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAT traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $49.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.61. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

