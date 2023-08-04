Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $2.37 Million Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 96,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.89% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,975,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,881,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,344,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,781,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,629,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFLV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.25. 95,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,891. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.00.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

