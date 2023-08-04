Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.39.

Trinity Capital Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of TRIN stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.12. 2,554,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,680. The firm has a market cap of $507.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.62. Trinity Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.01%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steve Louis Brown acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $42,735.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 639,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,387,102.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,213 shares of company stock valued at $72,546. 7.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Trinity Capital by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Trinity Capital by 27,469.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Featured Articles

