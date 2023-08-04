Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Shares Gap Down to $15.29

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.29, but opened at $14.17. Trinity Capital shares last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 718,879 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Trinity Capital Trading Down 7.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $507.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 17.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.01%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.42%.

Insider Activity at Trinity Capital

In other news, CEO Steve Louis Brown acquired 3,700 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $42,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,576 shares in the company, valued at $7,387,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,213 shares of company stock valued at $72,546. Insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Trinity Capital by 259.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.