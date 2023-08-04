Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Announces Earnings Results

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Trinity Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.
Trinity Industries Price Performance
TRN traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $26.02. 40,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,684. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.
Trinity Industries Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.64%.
Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.
Read Our Latest Report on Trinity Industries
About Trinity Industries
Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Industries
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- What Are Specialty REITs? How to Invest in Them
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy if You Believe Inflation is Coming Back
- Trading Halts Explained
- General Mills’ Dividend Is Up to 3.2%…Time To Nibble?
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.