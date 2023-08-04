Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Announces Earnings Results

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Trinity Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

TRN traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $26.02. 40,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,684. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,159,000 after acquiring an additional 849,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,951,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,828,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after acquiring an additional 226,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 1,354.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 130,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 121,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

