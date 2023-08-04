Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.51.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TRN traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,501. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $626.30 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRN shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,159,000 after buying an additional 849,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $21,951,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $7,828,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,536,000 after purchasing an additional 226,784 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Trinity Industries by 1,354.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 130,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 121,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

