Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.40. 2,203,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,381,743. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

