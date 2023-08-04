Truist Financial Corp Acquires 1,426 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,343,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.7% of Truist Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Chevron worth $382,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Chevron by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after buying an additional 6,133,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 17,439.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after buying an additional 2,933,074 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

CVX stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.98. 3,752,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,046,459. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.65 and its 200-day moving average is $162.25. The company has a market cap of $306.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

