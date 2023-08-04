Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,294 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $171,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ferguson by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Up 0.8 %

FERG traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.93. 339,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,669. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.01 and a 200 day moving average of $144.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $163.91.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 33.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ferguson

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.