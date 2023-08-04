Truist Financial Corp Buys 595,125 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,798,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,125 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Truist Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Truist Financial Corp owned about 1.71% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $476,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.05. 1,793,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,547,879. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.78. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2118 per share. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

