Truist Financial Corp Has $162.93 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,297,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 56,206 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Comcast worth $162,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 25.5% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $82,046,000 after buying an additional 89,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.31. 5,449,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,924,957. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.57. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $188.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

