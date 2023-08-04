Truist Financial Corp Has $549.66 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,684,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 249,705 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Truist Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $549,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 101,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $104.04. 1,733,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024,530. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average of $98.40. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
