Truist Financial Corp Has $549.66 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,684,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 249,705 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Truist Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $549,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 101,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $104.04. 1,733,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024,530. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average of $98.40. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.