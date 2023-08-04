Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,235,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,410 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 2.07% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $263,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $114.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,209. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $120.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.2277 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

