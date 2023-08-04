Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,569,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,992 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $189,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

BND stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $71.65. 4,677,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,145,578. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $76.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

