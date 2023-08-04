Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,323,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,722 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $157,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VPL. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $70.54. The stock had a trading volume of 311,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,486. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $72.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.71.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.