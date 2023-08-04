Truist Financial Cuts Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $87.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SYY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Down 0.6 %

SYY stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.79. 2,629,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,040. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $87.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 148.59%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,078,000 after buying an additional 132,850,890 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after buying an additional 9,253,988 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after buying an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $397,373,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

