Truist Financial Increases Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target to $180.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AIZ. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Assurant from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Assurant from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Assurant Stock Up 0.1 %

AIZ stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $141.78. 313,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,038. Assurant has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $172.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assurant will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,895.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,526.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Assurant by 453.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

