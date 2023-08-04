Truist Financial Lowers Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $91.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INCY. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of INCY traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,291. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average is $70.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Incyte has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $86.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.50). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $808.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Incyte by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Incyte by 20.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 182,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Incyte by 22.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 296,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 53,641 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.