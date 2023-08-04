Truist Financial Raises Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $165.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $163.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.05.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $159.67 on Monday. Chevron has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.65 and a 200-day moving average of $162.25. The stock has a market cap of $302.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

