Trust Co of Kansas Has $353,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Trust Co of Kansas boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE PG traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.20. 1,452,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,475,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.52 and its 200-day moving average is $147.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

