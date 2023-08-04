Trust Co of Kansas Sells 1,313 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trust Co of Kansas cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 3.3% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.72. 1,222,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,411,650. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.32. The company has a market cap of $117.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

