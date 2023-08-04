TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTMI stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 929,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.91. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $546.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $95,769.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,256 shares in the company, valued at $312,328.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,479,000 after buying an additional 208,288 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,849,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,373,000 after buying an additional 1,165,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,141,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,828,000 after purchasing an additional 175,670 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,688,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,095,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,984,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.