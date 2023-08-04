Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $53.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UBER. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.03.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

UBER opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.80. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,143 shares of company stock worth $10,798,399. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.