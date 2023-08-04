Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of UDMY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,971. Udemy has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Udemy had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 45.38%. The company had revenue of $176.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,785,238 shares in the company, valued at $19,066,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,785,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,066,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $107,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,150,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,359,656.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,006 shares of company stock worth $1,318,777. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Udemy by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 1,347.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

