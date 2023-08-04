UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

UFP Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.87. The company had a trading volume of 44,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,245. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $103.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.00.

In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $706,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $706,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $391,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,545 shares in the company, valued at $31,403,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,516,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $638,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,457,000 after acquiring an additional 105,907 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 12.7% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 64,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UFPI shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

