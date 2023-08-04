UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Issues Earnings Results

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $100.04 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 23.88%.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

UFPT traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.84. UFP Technologies has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $205.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.09.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of UFP Technologies from $171.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

In other news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 7,354 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $1,044,709.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,123 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,830,773.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,200 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $1,021,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,911.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,234 shares of company stock worth $2,620,616. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Further Reading

