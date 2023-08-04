UGI (NYSE:UGI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.75.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,663,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,807. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault bought 3,565 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,677.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 189.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

