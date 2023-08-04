Ultra Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, Ultra has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000628 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $62.07 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,118.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.56 or 0.00778052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00124082 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018149 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00029612 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 339,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.20212379 USD and is up 17.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $5,244,194.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

