Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.10 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 149.75% and a negative net margin of 187.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.26) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 8.8 %
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $3.63 on Friday, hitting $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,689. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.55. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $56.42.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $76,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,012 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,387 shares of company stock worth $219,356. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.21.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
