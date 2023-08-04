Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s (RARE) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RARE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.21.

RARE traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.48. 950,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,734. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.86. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.10 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $27,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,138.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 585 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $27,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,138.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $76,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,387 shares of company stock worth $219,356 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,163,000 after purchasing an additional 27,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,422,000 after purchasing an additional 536,513 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,270,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,267,000 after purchasing an additional 304,081 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after purchasing an additional 492,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,990,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,527,000 after purchasing an additional 938,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

