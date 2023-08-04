UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded UMH Properties from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.80.

UMH stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $20.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.39%.

In other news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $38,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,056 shares of company stock worth $16,999. 9.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,507 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

