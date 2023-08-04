Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives $10.66 Average PT from Analysts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.26.

Several research analysts have commented on UAA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 82,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

