Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $998,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,557 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $140.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.75.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

