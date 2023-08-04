uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $4.41 EPS

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($4.41), reports. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.66 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 166.83%.

Shares of QURE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 50,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,790. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. uniQure has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29.

In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $30,057.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,254.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,057.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,254.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $43,166.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $299,850. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in uniQure by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 631,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of uniQure from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

