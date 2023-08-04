Uniswap Price Tops $6.13 on Top Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $6.13 or 0.00021077 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.54 billion and approximately $72.29 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00282755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013796 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000548 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003436 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.11131407 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 764 active market(s) with $81,520,399.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

