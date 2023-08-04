United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. 3M reiterated a maintains rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UBSI

United Bankshares Trading Up 0.4 %

United Bankshares stock opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $381.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Bankshares

In other United Bankshares news, Director Lacy I. Rice III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,871.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,950 shares of company stock worth $322,581. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 21,182 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.