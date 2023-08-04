United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Shares Gap Up to $17.50

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.50, but opened at $25.65. United States Cellular shares last traded at $28.90, with a volume of 949,133 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United States Cellular from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

United States Cellular last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USM. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 26.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 61.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,376,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

