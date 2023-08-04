United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (USLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

United States Lime & Minerals has raised its dividend by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636. United States Lime & Minerals has a 52 week low of $102.12 and a 52 week high of $215.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Lime & Minerals

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.87, for a total transaction of $675,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,137,141.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.87, for a total transaction of $675,399.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,137,141.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathan O’neill sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $116,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,079 in the last ninety days. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United States Lime & Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 370,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 134.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

